Who Was Gary Graham? Star Trek and Alien Nation Actor Passes Away At 73

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gary Graham, a versatile actor known for numerous TV roles, including notable contributions to Alien Nation and Star Trek franchises, has passed away at the age of 73. The announcement came from his ex-wife, actress Susan Lavelle, through a Facebook message posted shortly after the actor died. However, no cause of death was specified. Graham's legacy lies not only in his extensive television work but also in his memorable roles within the realms of science fiction, where his talent left a lasting imprint. His contributions to iconic series have cemented his place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Who was Gary Graham?

Gary Graham, an accomplished American actor, singer, and writer, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry during his prolific five-decade-long career, which spanned from the 1970s until his passing on January 22, 2024, in Spokane, Washington. Born on June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, California, Graham was widely recognized for his notable roles in science fiction programs, earning a devoted fan base.

His iconic portrayals included the character Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth in Star Trek: Enterprise, and the lead role of Detective Matthew Sikes in the television series Alien Nation (1989–1990), along with five subsequent Alien Nation television films (1994–1997). Graham's versatility extended beyond the small screen, garnering acclaim for his performances in films such as The Spy Within, The Last Warrior, The Arrogant, All the Right Moves, Robot Jox, and Steel.

In addition to his acting prowess, Graham showcased his musical talents as part of bands like The Sons of Kirk, The Gary Graham Band, and The Gary Graham Garage Band. His contributions to the entertainment world were diverse, spanning from television series like Moonlighting to more than 40 movies and over 38 TV series.

Advertisement

Graham's personal life included marriages to Susan Graham, Caren Leslie Williams, Diane Patricia Vaughan, and Becky Hopkins, reflecting the complexity and richness of his journey both on and off the screen. His legacy endures through the characters he brought to life and the lasting impact he made on the realms of science fiction and beyond.

Graham's versatility extended to starring in diverse genres, including the superhero series M.A.N.T.I.S."and comedies like The Commish, Grace Under Fire, and others. In the 2000s, he contributed to the courtroom drama JAG. Graham's enduring presence across various television genres solidified his status as a celebrated and versatile actor in the industry.

ALSO READ: 5 underrated Chris Hemsworth movies featuring, The Cabin in the Woods, Stark Trek, and more

How did Gary Graham die?

Gary Graham, a versatile actor celebrated for his numerous TV roles, has passed away at the age of 73. Best remembered for his impactful contributions to the Alien Nation and Star Trek universes, the actor’s death was confirmed by his ex-wife, actress Susan Lavelle, in a heartfelt Facebook message posted shortly after 1 a.m. on January 22, 2024. Lavelle didn’t mention the cause of his death. In her poignant tribute, Lavelle expressed profound sadness over the loss of Graham, highlighting his role as an amazing actor and father to their daughter, Haylee Graham. She wrote, “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.”

Her long post continued as a tribute to the late actor, “Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter.”

Gary Graham is survived by his wife, Becky, whom he married in 1999, and their daughter, Haylee. His passing leaves behind a grieving family who will undoubtedly cherish the memories of a beloved husband and father.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Quentin Tarantino going to make a Star Trek movie? The director reveals why he had to scrap the idea