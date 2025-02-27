Who Was Gene Hackman? Exploring Life of Oscar-Winning Actor Found Dead in New Monaco Home at 95
Gene Hackman, who was known for his brilliant performances in The French Connection and Unforgiven, was found dead at the age of 95. Explore his life and career here.
Gene Hackman, along with his wife and dog, was found dead at his home in Monaco at the age of 95. The actor showcased versatility on screen at every opportunity. He connected with audiences through his relatable yet intense performances.
Over the years, Hackman played numerous acclaimed characters and received five Oscar nominations, winning in two categories.
Some of the notable films he appeared in include Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, Superman, Hoosiers, and The Royal Tenenbaums.
While he was widely loved for his leading roles, Hackman is also remembered as an iconic villain—Lex Luthor—in the Superman series of the 1970s and '80s. He won the prestigious Academy Award for his portrayal of New York cop Popeye Doyle in The French Connection.
His second Oscar win was for the 1992 film Unforgiven, directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood.
Following the news of his passing, celebrities have shared tributes to the veteran star, his wife, and his dog. Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola posted on social media, “The loss of a great artist is always cause for both mourning and celebration.”
He further wrote, “A great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution.”
Hackman’s death comes just days before the curtains rise on the 95th Academy Awards on March 2.
Oscar Winner Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead in Santa Fe Home At 95 and 63 Respectively