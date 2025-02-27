Who Was Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa? Exploring Her Life and Legacy Amid Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a shocking turn of events, the Oscar-winning star, Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were both found dead. The reports also suggest that their dog was found dead as well at their Santa Fe home on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the couple was married for the last 34 years, and were found dead at their New Mexico home on Wednesday. While Gene Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, his wife Betsy Arakawa was 63.

As per the County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the location of the incident saw no immediate indication of foul play. Meanwhile, the cause of their death has not been revealed yet.

For those who do not know, Betsy Arakawa was a classical pianist. She and the actor from The Quick and the Dead tied the knot back in 1991. While not a lot of things have been known about her, she was reportedly born in Hawaii in the early ‘60s.

Through their long-lasting marriage, the two highly acclaimed names, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa both stayed away from the spotlight.

The two began dating in the mid-'80s after meeting each other at a gym in California. Interestingly, Betsy Arakawa worked at the gym as a part-time instructor, while also pursuing her career in music, as reported by People.

Moreover, Arakawa became a stepmother to the kids of Gene Hackman: a son Christopher Allen, and two daughters Leslie Anne and Elizabeth Jean.

The actor shared his kids with ex-wife Faye Maltese. Arakawa had even designed the home where she and Hackman settled in 1990. The house was even featured in Architectural Digest.