Who Was George Armitage? Everything to Know About Miami Blue's Director Amid His Passing at 82

George Armitage, who is widely appreciated for his work on the 1990 outing Miami Blues, recently passed away at the age of 82. According to the report by Deadline, Armitage passed away on February 15, 2025.

The news was confirmed with his former agency, Gersh, by the outlet. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet. Some of his other highly acclaimed works happen to be the 1972 action thriller Hit Man as well as Grose Pointe Blane, which was released in 1997.

Moreover, George Armitage was not only known for his directorial duties but also for being a writer and producer.

Armitage was born on December 13, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut. As a child, he later moved to Beverly Hills along with his family. Armitage did majors in political science and economics at UCLA, following which the director found himself a way into the film industry.

During the early days, he worked in the mail room at the 20th Century Fox. This was also when he was waiting for his real estate license.

Back in 1966, George Armitage became an associate producer on Peyton Place. He performed the same duties on Judd for the Defense. Further moving, in the year 2001, Armitage launched a script development consultancy along with his son, Brent Armitage.

In an interview back in 2015, the late director mentioned, “It was an incredible experience” to work on the ABC series Peyton Place.

“I was 21, 22, or something like that, and if you were young, if you had an opinion, were kind of hip, knew what was going on with your own generation, you were very valuable,” he added.

Advertisement

It was in 1971 that he wrote as well as directed his feature debut, Private Duty Nurses. A year later, he then came forth with the Pam Grier and Bernie Casey-starring film, Hitman.