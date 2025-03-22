Who Was George Foreman? Exploring His Life and Legacy as Boxing Legend and Grill Pitchman Dies at 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

George Foreman, widely known for his extraordinary sportsmanship in the boxing ring, has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

The shocking news was shared by his family on Friday, March 21, via his official Instagram profile.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the message read.

Remembering his roles in life, George Foreman's family described him as a “proud grand and great grandfather” who lived with “unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

The sports legend was a two-time heavyweight boxing champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Known as Big George, he also became a spokesperson for the George Foreman Grill. Born in Texas in 1949, Foreman grew up in the “Fifth Ward of Houston,” as he mentioned in a 2006 interview with Esquire.

Coming from a poor family, Foreman dropped out of high school at 15. At 16, he joined the Job Corps, where he learned carpentry and bricklaying while also training as a boxer.

In a 2000 interview with Ringside Report, George Foreman shared that at the age of 17, he stepped into the boxing ring simply to lose weight, but it quickly transformed him into a skilled street fighter.

Foreman won a gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games at just 19. A year later, he turned professional and went on to win all 13 of his fights in 1969, followed by 12 more victories in 1970. By 1971, he became the world's number-one challenger. In 1974, he famously faced Muhammad Ali in the ring.

George Foreman is survived by his wife and 11 children.