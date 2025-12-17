Who Was Gil Gerard? Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Star Passes Away at 82 After Private Cancer Battle

Gil Gerard has breathed his last, as shared by his wife on December 16 (local time). The popular American actor is said to have fought to overcome his sudden cancer diagnosis recently. Known for his work in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, he has been a formidable name in the industry, inviting grief over his passing from many.

About Gil Gerard

Gil Gerard, born in 1943, was loved by many for his work in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, which premiered in 1979 and continued through to the next couple of years across two seasons. His other contributions include TV shows, Sidekicks, Nightingales, E.A.R.T.H. Force, and Days of Our Lives. Meanwhile, some of his film credits are as follows: Space Captain and Callista, The Nice Guys, and Blood Fare.

Gil Gerard’s demise announced by wife Janet

In a Facebook post shared by Janet Gerard, the update on his demise was confirmed. “Early this morning Gil – my soulmate – lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” read Janet’s post. “From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely,” read her note, which was made public on Tuesday evening.

Gil Gerard pens heartfelt note to the world

The actor supposedly asked his partner to share some words from him after his passing. “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying,” read Gerard’s statement. “My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

He is survived by his son, Gilbert “Gib” Vincent Gerard, whom he shares with his former wife, actress Connie Sellecca.

