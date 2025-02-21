Who Was Graham Nation? Know About Demi Moore and George Clooney's Famed Hairstylist As He Passes Away At 39

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation, who has worked with celebrities such as Demi Moore, George Clooney, Simone Ashley, Catherine O'Hara, and more, passed away at the age of 39. The reason for death is unknown.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has confirmed Nation's death, which occurred at a gym in L.A. on Friday, February 14.

Nation established a successful Hollywood career, styling A-list clients like Victoria Beckham, Jared Leto, Venus Williams, Simone Ashley, Anna Cathcart, and more. His talent was featured in leading fashion publications, including W, British Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, Elle, and more. He also worked as an ambassador and educator for SexyHair and Fekkai and has been featured in advertisements for brands such as Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Louis Vuitton, American Eagle, and more.

Just days prior to his death, Nation—real name Graham Cheek—marked a career highlight, posting on Instagram that he'd styled Catherine O'Hara's hair for her latest Super Bowl commercial. He was thrilled to have received such an opportunity and thanked O'Hara for having him along for the ride.

On February 10, he wrote on Instagram, "My first ever Super Bowl commercial! What an absolute blast to work on. Thank you, Cathrine O'Hara, for having me a part of this epic commercial."

His agency, The Wall Group, called him an outstanding talent with a profound impression on all with whom he made contact. Entertainment industry professionals also remembered him for his reputation as a humble, kind artist making lasting impressions with his work during his career.

According to the publication, Behind the Chair, his agency said, "Graham was a one-of-a-kind soul who impacted every single person he met. We are honored to have been part of his journey and to have helped him share his artistry with the world. Our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly."

In August 2024, Nation and his girlfriend, makeup artist Tonya Brewer, welcomed their first child, Romeo West. The two had announced they were expecting in May, posting a touching Instagram video that showed their joy at becoming parents.

From Louisiana originally, Graham Nation learned about his passion for hairdressing as a young man and traveled to Los Angeles to try to make it happen. With a knack for designing effortlessly on-trend hairstyles, he became one of Hollywood's go-to stylists.