Who Was Harvey Laidman? Know About Beloved Director of The Waltons and Matlock Who Passed Away At 82
Harvey Laidman, the talented television director behind iconic shows like The Waltons, Matlock, and Magnum P.I., has passed away at the age of 82. Here's everything you need to know.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.
Harvey Laidman, a veteran television director known for his work on classic shows such as The Waltons and Matlock, passed away on January 3, 2025, at the age of 82.
According to his son, Dan Laidman, the director died of cancer at a hospice facility in Simi Valley, California. Laidman directed TV episodes across three decades, making a lasting impact on the television industry.
Born in 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, Laidman was the son of a librarian and an electrical contractor. He spent three influential summers with the Kenley Players theater company, where he worked on productions with Broadway and TV stars.
Initially studying electrical engineering at Kent State University, he later transferred to the University of Southern California (USC), earning a degree in cinema in 1964.
Laidman’s directing career began in 1975 when he helmed his first episode of The Waltons. He directed 11 episodes of the series and contributed to 33 episodes of Matlock.
His work extended to other popular shows, including Magnum P.I., Knight Rider, Hawaii Five-O, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Quantum Leap. He also directed episodes of 7th Heaven and Scarecrow and Mrs. King.
Beyond his TV career, Laidman was passionate about science and technology. He earned his first amateur radio license at 12 and later pursued a doctorate in education.
In his later years, Laidman combined his love for teaching and film by teaching directing at California State University, Northridge, from 2011 to 2023.
ALSO READ: Is A Simple Favor’s Second Installment Shelved Amid Blake Lively’s Lawsuit? Director Paul Feig Reveals