Who was Henry Kissinger? Exploring the life, and career of former Secretary of State as he dies at 100

There are not many people in history who could have claimed to be in the same room as John F Kennedy and Donald Trump at different points of time in their lives. But one person who could claim that was none other than the legendary US secretary of state and foreign policy advisor Henry Kissinger. Arguably the most recognized voice in foreign policy in the world.

Let’s explore the legacy and achievements of this US stalwart as he died at the age of 100 years old on November 29, 2023.

A premier voice on American foreign policy

Henry Kissinger served as the US secretary of state at probably the most important conjecture in the history of the whole country. An important figure who greatly influenced US foreign policy at the time when the whole politics of the country revolved around their foreign policy. Henry Kissinger was the man who steered America through the turbulent times of the Cold War.

A German-born Jew born on May 27, 1923 had fled his home-country in 1938. He lived in the United States for the rest of the duration of World War 2. His life from there veered on to be an important figure in American society.

He served in the war as a German translator for the army, after the war he came back to America and went on to study at the prestigious Harvard University. His senior thesis on ‘The Meaning of History’ became a stuff of legends as detailed in Kisinger: A Biography by Walter Isaacson. That 400 page thesis forced Harvard to bring in a limit on the length of a senior thesis.

Kissinger in his career worked with John F Kennedy as well as Richard Nixon. His work with President Nixon was the most defining one in his career as well as American foreign policy. He oversaw the foreign policy in Vietnam, Northern America and Soviet Union at the highest point of the cold war solidifying his status as an important figure in American foreign policy.

He left the government in 1977 but continued to serve as advisor for various later presidents like Geroge Bush Jr. and Donald Trump.

“He worked in the Administrations of two Presidents and counseled many more," Bush said in a statement after Kissinger’s death. "I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship. Laura and I will miss his wisdom, his charm, and his humor. And we will always be thankful for the contributions of Henry Kissinger."

A controversial figure

Despite all the achievements that he accumulated over his career, his legacy was also tinged in controversy due to the bloodshed that was unleashed because of some US policy decision in his time.

He drew criticism for his involvement in undermining a democratic government in Chile or sending weapons to Pakistan’s dictator at the time.

His involvement in the right wing military coup in Argentina was also one of the blemishes in his record, capped by the US carpet bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War.

Him being given the Nobel Peace Prize for peace in 1973 turned out to be one of the most controversial nominations in the award ceremony’s history leading to a conflicted legacy for Henry Kissinger.

