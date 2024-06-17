TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Hiram Kasten, a comic actor who starred in television shows like Saved by the Bell, Seinfeld, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, passed away at the age of 71. After battling multiple ailments, such as Crohn's disease and prostate cancer, for seven years, Kasten passed away at his home in Batavia, New York.

According to an obituary that was published on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, he passed away in the arms of his wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum, just hours after their 38th wedding anniversary. The Schwartz Brothers-Jeffers Memorial Chapel in Forest Hills, New York, will host the funeral services.

Who was Hiram Kasten?

Kasten was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, and later developed aspirations of acting. He decided to give stand-up comedy a shot after circling the theater industry for a few years. He focused on The Comic Strip, where Jerry Seinfeld was the MC who also passed Hiram on his first audition.

He quickly established himself as a club regular. Furthermore, he frequently performed in the 1970s and 1980s at Caroline's, The Improv, Catch a Rising Star, and The Comedy Cellar.

Kasten's work on screen

Kasten relocated to Los Angeles in the late 1980s, where he eventually starred in television series such as Men of a Certain Age, Cybill, Mad About You, Everybody Loves Raymond, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 7th Heaven, Brooklyn Bridge, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He portrayed Michael in Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus's colleague.

He also got The Rat Pack is Back, a show at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas, and went on to tour the world with his comedy on Princess, Seabourn, and Royal Viking cruise lines.

Kasten is survived by his wife Diana, who ran for Congress in 2016 on the Democratic ticket in NY-27, to his daughter Millicent Jade Kastenbaum and brother-in-law Kevin John Kisie.

