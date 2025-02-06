Who Was Irv Gotti? Exploring Music Producer's Life and Career Amid His Tragic Death at 54

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Irv Gotti has passed away at the age of 54. The music producer was found dead on Thursday, which was informed to The Hollywood Reporter by a source close to the artist. Gotti was the founder of Murder Inc. and had made a big name for himself in the industry.

The news of Gotti passing away surfaced on the internet 7 months after the music mogul suffered a stroke.

The talent manager for Gotti revealed to the media outlet that the producer was admitted to the recovery center, Wack 100, following which he focused on his health and lost a lot of weight in the recovery process.

However, the manager also shared that Gotti had “been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago.” He further added, “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy.”

Moreover, the representative for Gotti went on to reveal to the news outlet, “He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

The music producer was born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., and he previously talked about struggling with health problems while sitting down for a Drinks Champ podcast episode in 2023. Gotti at the time claimed that diabetes had been deteriorating his body and that the diagnosis was “hereditary.”

On the work front, Gotti had worked as a producer on the albums by Kanye West, Memphis Bleek, Fat Joe, and Christina Milian. Meanwhile, the music producer is survived by his three kids.