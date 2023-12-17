Who was Jack Axelrod? Exploring the actor's life and career amid his death at 93
Hollywood veteran Jack Axelrod, who retired from the industry in 2020 passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Read on as we take a look back at his early life and career.
Jack Axelrod, who portrayed the first chorus member in the Star Trek: Voyager sixth season episode Muse, left the world in shock as he died at the age of 93. He was also known for his playing Victor Jerome on the popular sitcom General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy, and more, as he retired from the industry in 2020.
When did Jack Axelrod die?
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Axelrod died at the age of 93 on November 28, 2023. Jennifer Garland, a representative of the actor said that he passed away peacefully of natural causes in Los Angeles. “I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family," she said in a statement given to Entertainment Weekly. "We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets," the statement added.
ALSO READ: 55 Best rated classic family movies of all time
Early life and career of Jack Axelrod
Jack was a Korean War veteran and began acting while studying architecture at the University of California, Berkeley as he followed his passion along with his regular studies. He went on to become a licensed architect in Washington, leading him to study under legendary actress Uta Hagen at the drama school Herbert Berghof Studio for 6 years in New York.
Later, he went on to audition for various roles in various theaters while also working as an architect, per IMDB. He even built up his acting resume and eventually got his big break in the 1971 Woody Allen film Bananas.
The actor became famous for playing mob boss Victor Jerome, the rival of Angus McKay (Guy Doleman), for three years on General Hospital. Jack Axelrod also had turns on My Name Is Earl as the Electrolarynx Guy and in Grey’s Anatomy as Charlie Yost, an elderly patient in a semi-comatose state whose hospital room became a refuge for the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital staff.
Apart from his TV series appearances, Jack Axelrod was seen in Hollywood movies like Hancock (2008), Labor Pains (2009), Little Fockers (2010), Super 8 (2011), Fred & Vinnie (2011), and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).
ALSO READ: 23 Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter