Who was Jack Axelrod? Exploring the actor's life and career amid his death at 93

Jack Axelrod, who portrayed the first chorus member in the Star Trek: Voyager sixth season episode Muse, left the world in shock as he died at the age of 93. He was also known for his playing Victor Jerome on the popular sitcom General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy , and more, as he retired from the industry in 2020.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter , Jack Axelrod died at the age of 93 on November 28, 2023. Jennifer Garland, a representative of the actor said that he passed away peacefully of natural causes in Los Angeles. “I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family," she said in a statement given to Entertainment Weekly . "We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets," the statement added.

Early life and career of Jack Axelrod

Jack was a Korean War veteran and began acting while studying architecture at the University of California, Berkeley as he followed his passion along with his regular studies. He went on to become a licensed architect in Washington, leading him to study under legendary actress Uta Hagen at the drama school Herbert Berghof Studio for 6 years in New York.

Later, he went on to audition for various roles in various theaters while also working as an architect, per IMDB. He even built up his acting resume and eventually got his big break in the 1971 Woody Allen film Bananas.

The actor became famous for playing mob boss Victor Jerome, the rival of Angus McKay (Guy Doleman), for three years on General Hospital. Jack Axelrod also had turns on My Name Is Earl as the Electrolarynx Guy and in Grey’s Anatomy as Charlie Yost, an elderly patient in a semi-comatose state whose hospital room became a refuge for the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital staff.

Apart from his TV series appearances, Jack Axelrod was seen in Hollywood movies like Hancock (2008), Labor Pains (2009), Little Fockers (2010), Super 8 (2011), Fred & Vinnie (2011), and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

