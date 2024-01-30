Who Was Jam Master Jay? Exploring Run DMC Star's Life And Death As Murder Trial Opens Two Decades After His Killing

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The music world mourned when Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in a recording studio in New York City in 2002. Two men are set to go on trial for the murder of the musician, the pioneering DJ of Run-DMC, over two decades after his death, allegedly due to a drug dispute.

The trial of Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., which began in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn with jury selection on January 22, is the culmination of a cold case that for years frustrated detectives and music fans. Here’s a look back at the DJ’s life, death, and the investigation into his killing.

ALSO READ: Bob Lee murder case: Here’s everything you need to know about the Cash App founder’s killing

Who was Jam Master Jay?

Jason William Mizell known as Jam Master Jay, born January 21, 1965, in Brooklyn, New York, was an influential American musician and DJ. He was the DJ of the influential hip-hop group Run-DMC, which became one of the biggest in the 1980s. Mizell was the son of Jesse Mizell and Connie Thompson Mizell, whose children included Marvin L. Thompson and Bonita Jones.

Advertisement

He began playing trumpet at three and later learned to play bass, guitar, and drums. He performed in church and bands before discovering turntablism. After moving to Hollis, Queens, New York City, he discovered turntables at 10 and started DJing at 13. He was friends with Wendell DJ Hurricane Fite, known for his collaboration with The Beastie Boys. As a teenager, he was involved in residential burglaries. An encounter with an armed security guard frightened him into stopping the burglaries, and as an adult, he was known for discouraging criminal activities among his friends and family.

Jay first started playing at parks and later played at bars. He also began throwing small parties around the area. Once he got a pair of Technics 1200s, he improved rapidly, since he was able to practice at night with headphones on when he was supposed to be sleeping. In 1989, he established Jam Master Jay Records. The label is most known for signing 50 Cent and Onyx. Jam Master Jay Records folded after he was murdered on October 30, 2002.

Jam Master Jay’s murder and its investigation

On Wednesday, October 30, 2002, at 7:30 pm, Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in New York City in his recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. Another person in the room, 25-year-old Urieco Rincon, was shot in the ankle and survived. Following Jay's death, several artists expressed their grief for the loss in the hip-hop community and remembered him for his influence on music and the genre.

The tragic killing of the musician remained unsolved for years. However, in August 2020, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal indictment, alleging two men conspired to kill Jay in retaliation for a drug dispute, involving him in transporting cocaine between 1996 and 2002.

In 2002, Jay acquired 10 kilograms of cocaine intended for distribution by Washington, Jordan, and others. A dispute between Washington and a co-conspirator led Jay to inform Washington he would be excluded from the transaction. Washington and Jordan then allegedly conspired to kill him. On October 30, they entered Jay’s recording studio with firearms, and Jordan fatally shot him in the head. Jordan and Washington were each charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder. They have pleaded not guilty.

In 2020 Seth D. DuCharme, who was the acting US attorney for the Eastern District, said law enforcement never gave up on solving the cold case. “It was important to us then and remains extremely important to us now to bring justice for the victim, his family, friends, and the community that cared so much about those events,” DuCharme said.

Advertisement

On May 2023, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment adding a third defendant, Jay Bryant, to the case. Bryant has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder, according to court records. He will be tried separately from the others in January 2026, according to his attorney Cesar de Castro, who declined further comment.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis murder wife Melissa Hoskins? Exploring the case as he gets charged for the crime