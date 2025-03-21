Who Was Jan Schwieterman? All You Need to Know About Good Burger's Actor Following His Death at 52

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Jan Schwieterman, whose acting credits include the 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger, has passed away at age 52. His family confirmed his death on social media.

On February 28, 2025, Schwieterman took his last breath at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, after battling Stage 4 cancer. His family revealed that he had been diagnosed with "an aggressive form" of the disease. His funeral was held on March 4, 2025.

Born on September 30, 1972, in Indiana, Schwieterman pursued a career in acting. After high school, he moved to California, securing his first television role in McKenna (1994). He later made guest appearances on popular television shows such as ER, Felicity, Forever, and more.

His first leading role came in the Brian Robbins-directed Good Burger, in which he played Kurt Bozwell, the villainous manager of Mondo Burger, a rival to Kenan Thompson 's Dexter and Kel Mitchell's Ed at the Good Burger restaurant. The movie became a cult classic, with Schwieterman’s standout performance as the perfect antagonist. In November 2023, Paramount+ released a sequel to the Nickelodeon film titled Good Burger 2.

Schwieterman also appeared in films such as Warlock III: The End of Innocence (1999), American Intellectuals (1999), Fallen Arches (2000), and more. His final big-screen appearance was in the 2007 film Along the Way, directed by Andrew Bowen, in which he played Michael Braga.

Following his passing, his brother Chad Schwieterman posted on Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman. He recently found out he had an aggressive form of Stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening."

He added, "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you."

Jan Schwieterman is survived by his parents, LeeRoy Schwieterman and Clara Reed, as well as his siblings, nieces, and nephews.