Who Was Janice Burgess? Exploring Her Life And Career As The Backyardigans Creator Passes Away At 72

Janice Burgess was a renowned American television producer and writer, celebrated for her creation of the beloved children's series The Backyardigans. With her imaginative storytelling and vibrant characters, Burgess captured the hearts of audiences globally. Her contributions to children's entertainment left an indelible mark, inspiring creativity and wonder in countless young minds. Sadly, Janice Burgess passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans and industry peers alike.

Who was Janice Burgess?

Janice Burgess, a talented American television producer and writer, made significant contributions to children's entertainment during her illustrious career. Born in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill area, Burgess graduated from Brandeis University with a degree in art history in 1973. Initially pursuing a career in the arts, Burgess later transitioned to television after realizing her passion lay elsewhere. She began her journey in television at WQED TV station in Pittsburgh, eventually working her way up to roles at Children's Television Workshop, where she contributed to shows like 3-2-1 Contact and Ghostwriter.

Joining Nickelodeon as an executive in charge of production for the Nick Jr. channel, Burgess oversaw popular series such as Blue's Clues, Allegra's Window, and Gullah Gullah Island. However, it was her creative vision that truly shone when she developed the pilot for Me and My Friends, which later evolved into the animated sensation The Backyardigans. Burgess's impact extended further as she served as a story editor on Winx Club and co-developed the beloved series Bubble Guppies. Janice Burgess's legacy in children's television continues to inspire generations of young viewers worldwide.

How did Janice Burgess die?

The animation and children's television communities mourn the loss of Janice Burgess, creator of The Backyardigans, who passed away at 72. Although the cause of her death remains undisclosed, fellow writer Fracaswell Hyman confirmed her passing on social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of Burgess from the early 1990s.

He said, “I met Janice Burgess early in my career when I was head writer on Gullah Gullah Island, and she was assigned to be our Executive in Charge of Production.”

Hyman elaborated that the Executive in Charge of Production was “the person the network sends to the set to make sure the money is not going to waste.”

He continued, “Janice swept in with her acid-tongued wit, flowing Hermes scarves, and omnipresent cigarettes. Instead of an overseer, she became a friend. She recognized my magic before I did and made sure I was in the room and under consideration for many of the shows that came my way, including Little Bill and Tania. Janice created The Backyardigans and guided countless other shows for Nickelodeon, Sesame Workshop, Disney, and Apple TV.”

Hyman concluded, adding, “Her script/story critiques were astute, clear, and constructive - and I really thank her for that. Janice, Maria Perez-Brown, and I developed shows together, gossiped together, and oh, how we laughed! I will miss my dear friend. RIP. Oh, how we laughed…”

