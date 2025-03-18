Who Was Jesse Colin Young? Exploring Life and Career of Youngbloods’ Frontman Amid his Passing Away at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Jesse Colin Young, who was known to be the frontman of Youngbloods, passed away at the age of 83. The musician’s wife and other family members announced the unfortunate news on Monday.

Young’s band released one of the hit songs of the era, Get Together, which was composed to call for peace and brotherhood in the nation. The track was present in the band’s 1967 album and went on to take the 5th position on the Billboard Hot 100 for the next two years.

While the band split in 1972, Young picked up his solo career and released albums that were a mix of his vocals and exceptional guitar work. The musician is known to compose tunes for hit songs like Peace Song, Quick Sand, Four in the Morning, and Darkness Darkness.

As for his childhood, Young was born in Queens and raised on the Long Island. He studied at Ohio State University and New York University before leaving the school and owning a career as a full-time performer.

The artist released his first two albums in 1964 and 1965, before he formed the Youngbloods with folk singer and guitarist Jerry Corbitt.

After their version of "Get Together" was reissued by RCA Records and featured in a 1969 public service announcement for the National Council of Christians and Jews, it became a global hit.

The musician is also known for album titles: 1972’s Together, 1973’s Song for Juli, 1974’s Light Shine, 1975’s Songbird, the 1976 live LP On the Road and 1977’s Love on the Wing.

Jesse Colin Young’s most recent album was 2019’s Dreamers, which he recorded with his son.