Who Was Jesus Guerrero? Learn as Kylie Jenner Reportedly Offers to Pay for Hairstylist's Funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kylie Jenner is seemingly lending a supportive shoulder to Jesus Guerrero’s family, as he reportedly passed away at the age of 34. His family shared this tragic news on Instagram on February 23, 2025. Many may be unaware that Guerrero was a celebrity hairstylist who has worked on many A-list clients.

His clientele included Jenner, along with her sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian. Along with them, he had also worked with Rosalia, Katy Perry, Camilla Cabello, Dual Lipa, Kali Uchis, Anitta, Demi Moore, Charli XCX, Blackpink’s Lisa, and many more.

Both Kylie Cosmetics founder and the late hairstylist reportedly collaborated very recently during the 2025 Golden Globes and Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

An insider revealed to People magazine that for Jenner, Guerrero’s passing “hit her hard” and also revealed her being “shocked and upset” about it. The insider further stated, “Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.”

The source added, “As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

On the GoFundMe page, the late hairstylist’s younger sister, Gris, revealed that her brother had passed away, adding, "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

Gris also expressed his death was sudden and unexpected and that at present their family was looking after “his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.”