Who Was Johnny Canales? Beloved Tejano Music Singer And TV Host Dies At 77

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Johnny Canales, a Tejano music legend known for his contributions to Latino music and culture has passed away at the age of 77. On Thursday, his family announced the news, leaving fans and the music community in mourning.

Early life and career of Johnny Canales

Johnny Canales was more than just a musician and TV host; he was a popular figure in the Tejano music scene. Canales was born in Mexico and moved to the United States, where he quickly became well-known in the music industry. His charisma and commitment to promoting Latino music and culture made him a notable figure.

Canales is best known for The Johnny Canales Show, which aired on Univision Network from 1988 to 1996 and then on Telemundo. The show provided a platform for many Latino artists, and Canales was credited with introducing mainstream audiences to the late Selena Quintanilla.

Selena made one of her first live television appearances on his show in the mid-'80s. His catchphrase was emphatic: "You got it! Take it away!" became an iconic phrase, symbolizing his upbeat and supportive personality.

Johnny's family's announcement

On Thursday, Canales' family announced his death on Facebook, writing, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales." Although the cause of death has not been revealed, his wife, Nora Canales, stated in a post last May that he was in poor health. "He is OK, he is stable," she said in a video at the time.

Advertisement

The Facebook post went on, "Johnny was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built."

The Facebook post further stated, "We thank you all for your kind words, love, and support during this difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives."

Tributes and legacy

Following his death, fans and fellow musicians flooded social media with memories and condolences. Mexican singer, composer, and accordion player Ramón Ayala paid tribute on Instagram, describing Canales as a trailblazer who discovered new artists and helped them become well-known international figures.

Advertisement

"His program was seen by thousands of people throughout the United States and Northern Mexico, uniting our Latin brothers living in the United States, always defending just causes and our immigrants," Ayala wrote.

Fans also posted memories on Canales' Facebook page. Eric Morales expressed. “Thanks to Johnny he gave a lot of people opportunities in the music industry wonderful heart he had my respects…you got it take it away much love.”

Another fan, Leonala LC Cavazos, recalled, “A legend growing up in the 90s. Wake up on a Sunday, Mom had breakfast ready, watching Johnny Canales Show, condolences to his family.”

ALSO READ: 'Sharks, Intimacy, Success': Jeremy Renner Talks Things He Fears The Most