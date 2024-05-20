Who Was Jon Wysocki? Revisiting His Life And Career As Staind Drummer Passes Away At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jon Wysocki is a drummer of the rock band Staind. His band Lydia’s Caste announced Wysocki’s death on Instagram. He had liver issues as revealed by a media outlet. The music industry mourns his untimely death at 53.

Who was Jon Wysocki?

John “Jon” Wysocki was born on January 17, 1971, in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States. He was the co-founder and drummer of Staind (1995 - 2011) and was also an acoustic drummer of Soil since 2011. He joined Lydia’s Caste in 2021.

The original Staind consisted of four band members namely lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. Now, Wysocki is replaced by Sal Giancarelli.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Jon was a member of Staind until 2011, when he was reportedly fired while the band was recording its seventh studio album.

Meanwhile, Wysocki’s band had three consecutive No. 1 albums: Break the Cycle (2001), 14 Shades of Grey (2003), and Chapter V (2005). He was also a part of the band at the height of its fame when hit songs including It's Been Awhile, So Far Away, and Right Here dominated the airwaves during his illustrious music tenure. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the musician died on May 18, 2024, at the age of 53.

Cause of Jon Wysocki’s death

Jon Wysocki’s band, Lydia's Castle, announced his death in a statement through Instagram on May 18, Thursday.

"On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, @jonwysocki4 passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly," read the statement, which was accompanied by a photograph of the band members in a huddle.

According to TMZ, though the Lydia’s Castle members did not share Jon's cause of death, the musician reportedly had issues with his liver. Jon's former bandmates from his time in SOIL also mourned his death, remembering him as "one of the greats."

Jon Wysocki left an ever-lasting impact on the music industry. His grit and determination made him one of the greatest rock drummers.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rico Wade? All About Organized Noize Member And Outkast Producer As He Passes Away At 52

ALSO READ: 6 Things To Know About Richard Tandy As Veteran Keyboardist Passes Away at 76