Who was Katie Spikes? Popular '60 Minutes' shows host passed away at age of 53

Katie Spikes, a respected 60 Minutes and CBS News producer, has passed away at the age of 53 after bravely fighting cancer for five years. Known for her expertise behind the scenes, Spikes had a remarkable talent for securing interviews with prominent figures, including former President Barack Obama. Last year, she played a crucial role in producing the 60 Minutes profile of Tony Bennett, the jazz legend who battled Alzheimer's disease but still mesmerized audiences with his performances. She is survived by her husband Donald Furrer, their sons James (14) and Owen (12), her stepson Brandon, as well as her parents Judith and James, and sister Sarah. CBS News expressed its heartfelt loss, stating, "We have lost a beloved member of our CBS News family. Katie Spikes, a dedicated and longtime producer, has passed away after her valiant fight against cancer."



Katie Spikes lived in New Jersey with her family. Netizens have paid heartfelt tributes to the journalist on social media. Her friend, Eric Schwartzreich, a criminal defense attorney, is finding it hard to believe the sad news.