Who was Kaylee Hottle? 18-year-old Godzilla vs. Kong actress passes away

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s demise, which could be triggering to some. Reader discretion is advised.

Kaylee Hottle, the talented young deaf actress who won millions of hearts with her breakout performance as Jia in the blockbuster monster franchise Godzilla vs. Kong, tragically passed away. On July 21, 2026, following a car accident in Ijamsville, Maryland, the 18-year-old upcoming star lost her life.

Who was Kaylee Hottle?

The tragic news of Kaylee Hottle’s demise was shared on Facebook by her father Joshua Hottle. Captioning the explanatory video in American Sign Language, he wrote, “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

Born into a multi-generational deaf family, Hottle was a native signer of American Sign Language (ASL). Before capturing the attention of Hollywood, she appeared in commercial projects, including a 2017 video supporting the community.

Her life changed when casting directors scouted her for Adam Wingard’s 2021 feature film Godzilla vs. Kong. Marking her major film debut, Hottle played Jia, an orphaned Iwi native who forms an emotional, sign-language bond with the giant monster Kong. Her performance made her a standout star of the film.

She seamlessly reprised her role in the 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a performance that earned her a nomination. Beyond the Godzilla franchise, Hottle also guest-starred in an episode of the television series Magnum P.I. and was slated to appear in the upcoming film What Doesn't Kill Us.

Co-stars and prominent figures across the entertainment industry took to social media to honor her memory. Among them were Millie Bobby Brown, Oscar-winning actress and deaf advocate Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and others.

Kaylee Hottle’s demise cause

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the local officials, in a statement mentioned that the deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision on Windsor Road around 2:52 a.m. Investigators stated that a vehicle carrying three occupants veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

Authorities reported that excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Hottle was airlifted to a trauma center. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger was unharmed.

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