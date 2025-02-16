Who Was Kevyn Major Howard? Know More About Full Metal Jacket Star Who Passed Away At 69

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the tragic news today, actor Kevyn Major Howard bid adieu to the world at the age of 69, according to Deadline. The performer famously appeared in the Stanley Kubrick-helmed movie, Full Metal Jacket.

As per TMZ’s report, the actor breathed his last on Friday at the Las Vegas hospital where he was surrounded by his loved ones. As far as the reason behind his passing goes, it is yet to be determined. As per the report, because of respiration issues, Howard was hospitalized for weeks.

The late star was born in Montreal, Quebec, on January 27, 1956. In order to follow his passion, which was acting, Howard moved to Los Angeles. Apart from his role in the aforementioned venture, he has wowed the audience with other projects.

His valuable contributions also include his works on television and big screens, including Cagney & Lacey, The Outsiders, Magnum, P.I, War Party, Sudden Impact, MacGyver, Roadhouse 66, The A-Team, Crusade, Death Wish II, Alien Nation, and many more.

His former co-star and his friend Matthew Modine took to his X account and shared a post remembering the late star. The actor included a BTS picture from the 1987 movie, which also featured Gary Landon Mills, Adam Baldwin, and Sal Lopez.

He penned, “Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces.” Modien further added that the late actor became popular for his role as Raftman in Kubrick’s movie and, “His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps.”

The veteran star continued that this resulted in his, “decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis.”

He further penned, “We’re being lit by fire in this photo. We went to this source of warmth because the winter of 1985 was particularly freezing.”