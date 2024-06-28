Who Was Kinky Friedman? Know His Legacy As Country Singer, Author, And Aspirational Politician Passes Away At 79

Kinky Friedman, a country singer-songwriter, author, and aspirational politician better known as the Jewish Cowboy, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, at age 79, per an announcement made by his estate.

“Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family and friends,” Friedman’s official X account noted on Thursday. “Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung,” the announcement added.

The singer reportedly died after having Parkinson’s disease.

Read on to better acquaint yourselves with the life and legacy of the departed star

Born Richard Samet ‘Kinky’ Friedman to Russian Jewish parents in 1944 in Illinois, Chicago, Friedman referred to himself as the Jewish Cowboy after his song My Governor Is A Jewish Cowboy.

Friedman, for the unversed, made an unsuccessful attempt at a political career in 2006 when he ran for governor of Texas against Republican Rick Perry. One of six candidates in the election that year, Friedman was placed fourth with 12.6% of votes in his favor.

A close friend of Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, Friedman most notably made a name for himself in country music with his 1973 album Sold American. The record featured provocative songs like High on Jesus and Ride ‘Em Jewboy. The tracks famously detailed the Holocaust and the experience of being a religious minority in Christian-rich Texas.

Friedman, reportedly, was a favorite of Nelson Mandela, who allegedly listened to his songs while imprisoned for his opposition to apartheid in South Africa.

Friedman had an equally accomplished writing career

After his music career stalled in the 1980s, Friedman shifted from writing lyrics to writing detective novels. His books are said to have the same themes as his songs, featuring fictionalized versions of himself solving crimes in New York City.

The kinky character in author Friedman’s books views himself as a modern-day Sherlock Holmes and is aided in his investigations by his close friend Larry Sloman.

Friedman also wrote columns for the magazine Texas Monthly between April 2001 and March 2005.

While announcing his death on X, Friedman’s estate posted an excerpt from a column he wrote in 1993 after losing his pet cat, which read: “They say when you die and go to heaven all the dogs and cats you've ever had in your life come running to meet you. Until that day, rest in peace, Cuddles.”

Well, we hope Mr. Friedman and Cuddles are now reunited.