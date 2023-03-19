Who was Lance Reddick married to? Everything about actor’s personal life

Death can only leave one thing, and that is memories. As the entertainment industry deals with the loss of dear Lance Reddick, who has endlessly contributed to web series, movies, and more with his funny humor and fantastic acting, his effective delivery of show material has always wrapped audiences' heads around it.

Watching John Wick will be hard, as his character Charon has a separate place in our hearts. Ever since news of his demise aired. It gave the audience chills and cold feet, which made many curious about his personal life. Lance has always kept his professional and personal lives distinct from one another.

So here is about Lance Reddick and his personal life:

Lance Reddick, who passed away at the age of 60, died of a natural cause. On March 17, 2023, he had a lovely family and the most adored wife.She doesn't belong to the industry, as the meeting was sudden and the couple fell in love. So, let's learn more about Lance's wife, Stephanie Reddick.

Stephanie Reddick: Lance married the love of his life, Stephanie, and they stayed together, all in love, for 12 long years. The couple, according to Minneapolis-Saint Paul Magazine, met in 1999. Lance was performing in a play at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when Stephanie worked there. The pair wed in Minnesota in 2011 and was all in love until death pulled Lance apart.

"From the ceremony to the reception, we held everything at Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis", Stephanie told the publication. "We had out-of-town visitors, and I didn't want to make them go from one location to another. Bar Lurcat is also quite beautiful. In order to hold the wedding there, we really adjusted the date".

Stephanie also revealed information about her wedding gown. Stephanie stated, "I found it online for $250, including shipping." It fit well, and she went on to talk about every detail by mentioning how Lance picked it up at the post office. And when she finally got dressed up as the bride, her mother's reaction to seeing her in a wedding dress caused her to start crying, which was Stephanie’s favorite part of the wedding day.

Did Lance Reddick and Stephanie have any kids?

Although Lance and Stephanie Reddick never had children together, Stephanie helped raise Lance's two children, who he had with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis: Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

As per Jukebugs reports - Lance and Louis were married on September 7, 1986. She was supposedly a certified midwife, athlete, and jewelry designer. Tragically, she suffered a heart attack on November 3, 2011, and passed away.

Here is a sneak peek at Lance Reddick's journey.

Lance's career began in the 1990s with roles in shows including The Nanny and New York Undercover. He then made appearances in The Siege and Great Expectations. He appeared in other HBO dramas like The Corner and Oz before landing the most well-known role of his career as Cedric Daniels in The Wire. Later on, he accepted more bit parts in series including Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Lost, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Numbers.

Lance is a voice actor in addition to his work as an actor on the big and small screens. He provided voices for characters in Duck Tales, Castlevania, Paradise PD, Farzar, Rick and Morty, and The Legend of Vox Machina.

