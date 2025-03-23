Who Was Larry Tamblyn? Exploring the Life and Career of Music Legend Amid His Death at 82

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Larry Tamblyn, the lead vocalist and guitarist of The Standells, passed away at the age of 82. The unfortunate news about the musician was shared by his nephew Dennis Tamblyn on Facebook. In the post, the latter recalled the time his uncle stayed at the hotel in Tucson. The cause of the death is not yet revealed.

In his heartfelt post about his uncle, Dennis wrote, "A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson and Larry stayed with me.” He further added, "It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry."

As for his childhood, Tamblyn hailed from a star-studded family, where his brother was a popular actor, marking his appearance in Django Unchained, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Drive.

The singer was interested in the field of music since his childhood and formed his band, The Standells, in 1962. The band was known to play garage rock and played the role of lead vocalist and keyboard player. He was accompanied by guitarist Tony Valentino, bass player Jody Rich and drummer Benny King.

Before getting into a band, Tamblyn had his solo career, releasing 45 singles, including This is the Night, Patty Ann, My Bride to Be, and Dearest.

Apart from his brother, Tamblyn’s niece has also been in showbiz, appearing in projects like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and the TV show House.

