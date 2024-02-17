Who Was Lisa Lopez Galvan? Taylor Swift Donates 100K USD To Family Of Woman Killed In Kansas City Shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died after bearing a gunshot during Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Swift made two separate donations of $50,000 each on Friday morning to the Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial page, which was set up Thursday afternoon to raise $75,000 for the family of the 44-year-old shooting victim.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the pop star who is currently in Australia for her Eras Tour wrote in the Words of Support section on the page.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was a mother of two - Here’s everything we know about her

Slain Lisa Lopez was a wedding DJ and the co-host of a Latin music program, Taste of Tejano on a community radio station, KKFI, according to the Kansas City Star.

The bio on her GoFundMe page describes Lopez-Galvan as “an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.”

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” the page further reads. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.”

Lopez-Galvan died Wednesday after being stuck in the abdomen as chaos broke out at the aforestated victory parade. Initial reports suggested that she passed away after undergoing surgery, but later reports clarified that she died at the scene. Her son, Marc Lopez Galvan, who is in his 20s, was also among the 23 people who were wounded in the sudden gunfire outbreak. Marc has been released from the hospital. Lisa’s teenage daughter Adriana was also at the scene but managed to escape unharmed.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s family is in mourning

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Lopez-Galvan’s family said, “Lisa leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Mike, and two children, Marc and Adriana. We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act.”

Lisa’s brother Beto Lopez paid tribute to his sister on Thursday when he spoke to CNN. Describing his sibling as a very loving, caring, and devoted mother, Beto Lopez said, “We have tragic situations like this one that occur unfortunately way too often and a lot of time individuals get lost as just statistics and numbers."

He continued, “She did a lot for this community and the Kansas City area, raising money for a lot of charitable events and organizations, and it's something we’ll be proud of forever.”

At a press conference on Thursday, the Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves informed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute and had no nexus to terrorism. The ages of the victims ranged from 8 to 47 and at least half of those injured were under the age of 26.

