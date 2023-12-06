Who was Lupita Nyongo recently seen with? Exploring relationship rumors amid her split from boyfriend
Lupita Nyong’o was seen with someone new after her recent split with her fiance Selema Masekela.
Celebrity couples are nothing new, but maintaining a relationship when both the individuals involved are prominent in the public eye is pretty difficult. Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson seem to be having the same problem with their rumored relationship being caught by paparazzi leading them to take drastic steps to hide it.
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o seen together in a grocery store
The rumors regarding Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o have been doing the rounds for a while. Both the actors are seen together in each other’s company several times and it becomes a bit obvious after a while.
Recently they were seen going to the Instagram famous grocery store Erewhon together. Now normally such an outing wouldn't seem suspicious as it could be just two friends who are going out together to get their groceries together. But that was not the case.
Both the actors arrived in Joshua’s car together but as soon as they spotted the paparazzi they split up. Joshua went to the grocery store first and sometime later, Lupita followed him there as well.
As per TMZ, this was a conscious effort by both the stars to hide their blossoming relationship. It is to be noted that both of them have come out of a long relationship recently and are now hanging out together.
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o recently became single
This is not the first time that Joshua and Lupita were seen in each other’s company. In October this year, they both had stepped out to enjoy each other’s company at a group outing to a Janelle Monae concert. At the time of that outing, Joshua had just split up from his wife with whom he had for the past four years, Jodie Turner-Smith.
At the time some speculations were made about their relationship as well but TMZ had rebuffed those speculations labeling them as platonic and that nothing romantic was going on between them.
The most recent outing of the two raised even more eyebrows because just on the day of that outing, Lupita had cryptically hinted at her breakup with her fiance Selema Masekela due to his alleged infidelity.
Thus at the time of the grocery outing, they were both single and were trying to escape and fool the paparazzi of their connection. All this has led to rampant speculation about the two, the truth of which can be ascertained only in the future as and when the two stars reveal it in their own time.
