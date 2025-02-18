Who Was Marshall Rose? Candice Bergen's Husband Passes Away at 88

Marshall Rose, a respected real estate developer and the beloved husband of actress Candice Bergen, has passed away at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Marshall Rose, widely recognized for his influence in the real estate industry, died on Saturday due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. His passing was confirmed in an obituary published by The New York Times on Monday.

Rose was remembered as a “dedicated father and grandfather” who set “high expectations for those around him.” His family highlighted his legacy of “fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and unwavering support for the Knicks.”

He married Candice Bergen in 2000, five years after the passing of her first husband, filmmaker Louis Malle. Although the couple did not have children together, Rose welcomed Bergen’s daughter, Chloe Malle, as his own. His obituary listed his surviving family members, including his children, stepdaughter, and grandchildren.

A funeral service for Rose is scheduled for Tuesday at Central Synagogue at noon. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations to the New York Public Library, an institution he deeply valued.

In a 2015 interview, Bergen reflected on her first meeting with Rose, describing him as a “handsome, present man” with “beautiful eyes” and stating that she “trusted him completely.” She later described him as the “perfect husband.”

Marshall Rose will be remembered for his wisdom, strength, and generosity, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew him.