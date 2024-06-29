Who Was Martin Mull? Legendary Comedian Known For Roseanne And Arrested Development Passes Away At 80

Martin Mull, a comedian, actor, singer, songwriter, and painter who found fame on the soap opera satire Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and its subsequent spinoff Fernwood 2 Night, has passed away. He was 80.

Mull died on Thursday, June 27, at his home after a “valiant fight against a long illness,” his daughter, Maggie Mull, shared on Instagram.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” she wrote. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife, daughter, by his friends and co-workers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously,” she added.

Martin Mull’s Rise to Fame and His Enduring Legacy

The actor rose to fame in the 1970s after starring in the soap opera series Mary Hartman and its spinoffs, Fernwood 2 Night and America 2 Night.

Besides being an excellent actor, Mull had an equally accomplished career in music, writing tracks such as A Girl Named Johnny Cash. Recorded by Jane Morgan, the song peaked at No. 61 on Billboard’s country charts. He segued his musical talents with his work on film and television, penning the theme song for the 1970 series The 51st State and serving as a music producer for the 1971 film Jump.

The ’90s TV aficionados would remember Mull from his roles on shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and Roseanne. Over the course of his career, he also appeared and starred in shows such as Two and a Half Men, Arrested Development, The Ranch, and The Cool Kids. In 2016, Mull scored an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance on Veep.

His film legacy includes credits in flicks like Clue, Far Out Man, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Martin’s most recent acting projects were his time on TV productions Not Dead Yet, Grace and Frankie, and The Afterparty.

Martin Mull’s Life Before Showbiz

Mull was born in Chicago to Betty Mull, an actress and director, and Harold Mull, a carpenter. He moved with his family to north Ohio when he was two years old, only to move to Connecticut at 15. There, he attended and graduated from New Canaan High School. He studied painting and graduated in 1965 from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. In 1967, he earned his Master’s degree in painting from the same institute.

Divorced twice, Mull is survived by his third wife, Wendy Hass, whom he married in 1982, and Maggie, a TV writer-producer.