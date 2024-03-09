Who Was Michael Jenkins? Exploring Life And Career Of The Writer-Director Of Australian Hit Heartbreak High

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Australian director Michael Jenkins died on Monday at the age of 77. Jenkins had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2020. The management team for the director released a statement confirming his passing. The statement read, “His contributions to the entertainment industry and his legacy as a filmmaker and storyteller will be well remembered.”

Michael Jenkins made the internationally acclaimed movie Heartbreak High a breakthrough for his career. Besides making movies, Jenkins co-created the series Mentalist to help kickstart a career for Simon Baker.

Michael Jenkins’ Life And Career

Born in 1946 in Sydney, Jenkins pursued a degree in philosophy at university and then completed a cadetship at the ABC. Before debuting as a director on the ABC soap opera Bellbird in the late 1960s, he worked for a few years as a reporter in the Canberra press gallery. He then moved back to Sydney and started working as a production assistant there.

Michael Jenkins entered the Hollywood industry in 1983. He started his career as a writer for the film Careful, He Might Hear You. After co-writing the initial films of his career, Jenkins turned toward filmmaking. In 1985, the director made two movies, Robbery Under Arms and Rebel, which earned him some recognition.

In the 1990s, the director went on to explore the television prospect, where he was challenged with the idea of creating a high school drama. Jenkins directed the episodes of Heartbreak High, which went to be rebooted on Netflix in 2022. Michael had a gritty style of direction, which was loved by the audience. His career in films and TV also includes Blue Murder, Scales of Justice, and Sweet Talker, among others.

Tributes Pour In For Michael Jenkins

After the news of Jenkins’ death started making rounds, his family and friends came out to pay tribute to the director. Director Ian Berry described Michael as “warm, fair and empathetic.”

He wrote, “Unequivocally, Mike has been a prodigious creator of excellent and groundbreaking film and television spanning five decades. I’d long marveled at Mike’s talent as a film-maker and his ability for capturing truth in performance and to achieve startlingly realistic visual styles.”

The screen producers of Australia also shared their thoughts. They said, “Michael’s legacy will live on through audiences enjoying productions he worked on for generations to come.” Jenkins will be remembered for generations by his fans.

