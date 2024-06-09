Who Was Michael Mosley? Popular TV Doctor Missing Since June 5 Found Dead On Greek Island

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Michael Mosley, a popular TV personality, was found dead on a Greek island days after going missing. According to various media reports, a body was found on the shore of the Agia Marina beach, and the mayor of Symi confirmed to the outlets that the body was from Mosley. On June 9, the mayor was on a boat along with media personnel and he stated to the AP, “We zoomed with the cameras and saw it was him.”

After the body was sent for further investigation, Mosley’s wife confirmed the unfortunate news of the TV doctor passing away.

Who was Michael Mosley?

Michael Mosley was the TV presenter and a journalist who stepped into the office of the BBC in 1985, after completing his medical school. Mosley was popularly known as the TV Doctor, as he hosted programs revolving around the topics of biology and medicine under the title of The One Show.

Mosley largely supported intermittent fasting and a low carbohydrate diet. The TV personality was also an author who advocated a book about ketogenic diets. The journalist majored in philosophy, political science, and economics at New College in Oxford. After completing his schooling, the TV personality worked as a banker for a brief time.

He also came up with a series based on psychopathy and neuroscience. The journalist was found dead on the Greek island of Symi after he went out for a hiking holiday.

Mosley’s wife, Dr. Claire Bailey, stated in a statement that Mosley had almost made out alive after being found on the shore of the beach. Bailey said, “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”

Statement released by Michael Mosley’s wife

Mosley is survived by his wife and four kids. The TV Doctor met his wife, Bailey, in college, where the duo studied together. Bailey, in a statement released after Mosley’s death, said, “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

She further added, “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

As soon as the news broke out tributes poured in from across the country for their beloved TV presenter.

