Who was Murphy Afolabi? Here's what happened to the Nollywood Yoruba star who died at 49

A renowned Nigerian actor and filmmaker Murphy Afolabi breathed his last on May 14, 2023. The shocking news came a few days after he celebrated his 49th birthday on May 5, 2023. Murphy Afolabi is survived by his daughter Fathia Afolabi. Murphy used to share pictures with Fathia on his Instagram quite often. The whole Nollywood industry is deeply shaken by the news and tributes are pouring in for the actor after his death.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nollywood Yoruba star!

Who was Murphy Afolabi?

Born on May 5, 1974, Fathia Afolabi was a notable actor and filmmaker and has worked for several Nollywood productions. He graduated with a diploma in mass communication, theater arts, and film production. Afolabi started acting at an early age and gained attention for his role in the movie Ifa Olokun. His mentor at the time, actor Dagunro, assisted him in honing his acting abilities.

Throughout his career as an actor, Murphy has worked in around 60 prominent films, including Mafi Wonmi, Olokiki Oru, Blackout, Owo Wunmi, Osun the Goddess, Bi a se b'eru, The Ghost and the Tout, and others. He has received several nominations at City People Movie Awards for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Producer.

Murphy was also attacked by a few criminals in 2021 who stole his belongings, including a laptop, phone, and money. He was also fired at. Although, the actor managed to survive.

How did Murphy Afolabi die?

As per reports, the 49-year-old renowned actor Murphy Afolabi passed away due to a head injury on May 14, 2023. He accidentally fell in his bathroom due to which he suffered a head injury and ultimately died at his home in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Afolabi's death was announced by film director and producer Tunde Old-Yusuf, who penned a heartfelt tribute on his Facebook page. Along with a picture of Murphy Afolabi, Yusuf wrote, "REST IN PEACE...May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss. Good night Muphy Afolabi."

Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian actress known for her work in films, also shared her grief over Afolabi's passing on social media. She wrote, "Hmmmmmmmmmm, this death news knows how to kill someone's joy. If you don't have shock absorber na heart attack straight…. Gone too soon, Murphy Afolabi rest on…. I feel somehow writing gone too soon or rest on sef, #angryandnumb"

