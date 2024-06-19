Who Was Nancy MacKenzie? Latin American Voice Of Marge Simpson Dies At 81

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Nancy MacKenzie, the Latin American voice behind Marge Simpson, died on Tuesday. The co-artists of the author confirmed the unfortunate news on social media. MacKenzie was 81 at the time of her death. The artist has had a fulfilling career as she has lent her voice to multiple animated characters and dubbed movies, TV shows, and more in different languages.

Actors, as well as fans of MacKenzie, paid tribute to the voice-over artist. Many of them took to social media to pay their respects to the talented star.

Who was Nancy MacKenzie?

Born on February 19, 1948, Nancy MacKenzie grew up to be an author and a voiceover artist. MacKenzie has worked in the Latin American industry, providing her voice for movies and TV shows. The legend worked with The Simpsons for the longest time by voicing the character of Marge Simpson.

Being an author, the 81-year-old also had a fulfilling career in publishing. The writer focused on the topics of history and fiction. Some of the most popular books written by MacKenzie included The Child Queen, The Prince of Dreams, Queen of Camelot, and many others.

In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, the author stated, "Thus far, my published books are all Arthurian adventures and romances, but I am deeply interested in ancient Egyptian culture and hope to write an archaeologically up-to-date life of Akhenaten in the near future.”

As for her career as a voice artist, MacKenzie dubbed in the Spanish language for Latin America. The artist also dubbed for Homer, Humberto Vélez, who also paid tribute to the Hollywood star.

Statement released by Patricia Acevedo post Nancy MacKenzie’s death

Following MacKanzie’s death on Tuesday, Patricia Acevedo released a statement to announce the unfortunate news to the fans and well-wishers of the voiceover artist. The statement read, "With profound sorrow, the Simpson children (Lisa and Bart) announce the death of our beloved mum, Marge Simpson (Nancy MacKenzie). Rest in peace; we will never forget you.”

Homber, too, took to X to pay tribute to the voice artist. The post read, "[We spent] many hours together, working and traveling. A lifetime. Your passing hurts me very much, but I celebrate your love of life, of being free and living life fully.”

Nancy MacKenzie worked in the industry for five decades.

