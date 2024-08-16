Who Was Peter Marshall? All About Famous And Longtime Host Of The Hollywood Squares As He Passes Away At 98

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Peter Marshall, who was well known for his hosting talent, has passed away at the age of 98. He was the original host of The Hollywood Squares and was highly appreciated for his career-long comic skills.

Marshall, who was once also a part of the army, died of kidney failure on August 15, 2024. The skilled personality’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll, who reported the sad news to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, his wife was also the one to report the passing of Peter Marshall, as per Variety.

While the talented Peter Marshall passed away at his home in Encino, California, he was born in Huntington, W.V., as Ralph Pierre LaCock, famously known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning hit game show.

During his career as the host of The Hollywood Squares, Marshall entertained his ever-loving audience for more than 5,000 episodes while being a part of the game show from 1966 to 1980. Besides sharing his talent with the aforementioned game show, Marshall was even a host for a syndicated nighttime form of the same series from 1971 to 1981.

While beginning his career at the mere age of 15, Peter Marshall first worked as an NBC Radio page and usher, starting his career at the Paramount Theater in Times Square.

Then, in 1944, he was drafted into the army, during which he hosted for Armed Forces Radio.

When the war ended, Marshall came up with a comedy duo back in 1949 with Tommy Noonan. The team was seen on The Ed Sullivan Show, while also attracting the audience to theaters as well as nightclubs.

Advertisement

Moving on to the next decade of his career, Marshall went on to become a movie contract player at Twentieth Century Fox and appeared in movies such as 1959’s The Rookie, 1961’s Swingin’ Along, 1964’s Ensign Pulver, and 1964’s The Cavern.

Talking about his on-stage performances, Marshall starred alongside the late Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie, London’s West End production, back in 1962. He was also seen in the 1965 Broadway productions Skyscraper with Julie Harris and performed in High Button Shoes, Anything Goes, The Music Man, and 42nd Street.

Soon, within the next two years, he got his Hollywood Squares hosting job, where Marshall entertained a lot of audiences and a number of celebrities.

Peter Marshall is survived by his wife Laurie, his children, Suzanne Browning and Jaime Dimarco, and his son, Chicago Cubs player Pete LaCock.

ALSO READ: 71+ Quotes About Strength That Inspire, Motivate, And Give Hope