Who Was Peter Yarrow? Grammy-Winning Folk Icon Of Peter, Paul and Mary, Dies at 86 After Cancer Battle
Peter Yarrow, the beloved singer-songwriter and member of the iconic folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86 after battle with bladder cancer.
Peter Yarrow, a legendary folk singer-songwriter and member of Peter, Paul, and Mary, passed away at age 86 on Tuesday, January 7, at his home in New York City.
The Grammy-winning musician had been battling bladder cancer for some time; his children, Christopher and Bethany Yarrow, shared in an Instagram post on December 4, 2024.
They praised his resilience, writing, “He has kept his doctors in awe at his resilience as he has continued to perform and live life in his own generous and cause-driven way.”
Christopher and Bethany described Yarrow as both a folk legend and a deeply compassionate individual. “These words and contributions are more than just stories, they are his true legacy which will endure long after he is gone,” they wrote.
The family encouraged others to share stories and messages to honor his life, stating, “Puff the Magic Dragon is forever.” Yarrow is survived by his wife, Marybeth McCarthy, his children, and a granddaughter.
Peter, Paul, and Mary formed in 1961, making an indelible mark on the music world with hits like Puff, the Magic Dragon and Day is Done.
The group also recorded Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, which they performed at the 1963 March on Washington. Over their career, the trio earned five Grammys and were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Yarrow’s impact extended beyond music. He organized peace concerts and established initiatives like the Save One Child fund and Operation Respect, an anti-bullying nonprofit.
His biography showed his dedication to causes such as civil rights, gender equality, and education. Yarrow believed in educating children’s social and emotional growth, which he considered as vital as academic skills.
