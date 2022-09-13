Who was PnB Rock, the rapper who was shot dead in an LA restaurant?

A popular name in Hollywood's hip-hop industry, Los Angeles-based rapper PnB Rock was recently involved in an unfortunate situation in which he was shot dead by an assailant. The American rapper, known for his single "Selfish" from back in 2016, became a victim of an attempted robbery at the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles situated in the South Los Angeles area, on Main Street and Manchester Avenue. So, who was PnB Rock and why was he shot dead at the famous restaurant? In this article, we shall discuss all the details regarding PnB Rock and how the recent unfortunate incident, which ended the rapper's life, escalated in Roscoe's restaurant. Read on to find out what happened!

Who was PnB Rock? PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was a popular American rapper from Germantown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Although Allen became popular during the late 2010s for his single "Selfish" which reached #51 on the US Billboard Hot 100, he has been through a hard time before that. Just three years after his birth in 1991, Rakim's father was murdered. So, he was primarily raised by his mother. However, possibly due to the financial crisis and emotional issues, Allen committed robberies and fought with fellow students at school. When he was 13, he was put into a Youth Detention Program for his crimes, and at 19, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison for possessing drugs and committing other crimes. It was during this time Allen started jotting down his thoughts on paper as raps. You see, Rakim always had a passion for the hip-hop culture and grew up listening to iconic rappers like Tupac. So, despite being homeless for a while after being released from prison, Allen adopted his stage name PnB Rock, which is inspired by the name of a street intersection in Philadelphia named Pastorius and Baynton, and released his first mixtape, titled "Real Nigga Bangaz." Following this, Rock signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and started working on a project named "RnB3." It was in 2016 when Rock garnered his popularity with the release of his single "Selfish" which became a massive hit in the market. You can check out the official music video of the song attached right below.

After his hit, Allen was featured in Rolling Stone's list of "10 New Artists You Need to Know" in 2016 and was also selected to be a part of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class. Apart from releasing two of his own albums, Catch the Vibes (2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (2019), Rock also provided uncredited backing vocals for the now-gone rapper XXXTentacion's hit single "Changes." So, this was all about PnB Rock's early life and career. Now, let's find out how he was killed in one of LA's most popular eateries, and that too in the wake of the afternoon! How did PnB Rock die? On September 12, 2022, the LA-based rapper PnB Rock and his girlfriend went to eat at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles outlet, located on Machester Avenue in Southern Los Angeles. Before going out, Rock's girlfriend reportedly shared a geo-tagged image on Instagram that has now been deleted. According to police reports, a shooting took place in the restaurant as part of an attempted robbery. LA Police Captain Kelly Muniz said that the incident happened at around 1:15 PM. She says that the assailant somehow managed to take a loaded gun inside the restaurant for a potential robbery. According to reports, PnB Rock was targeted for the jewelry he was wearing at the time. Muniz also added that Rock was shot by the assailant almost immediately after he was targeted. "He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," she said. Rock was then taken to a nearby hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at 1:59 PM. Currently, the LA Police are investigating the case and trying to find the shooter by watching and analyzing security camera videos inside and outside the Roscoe's outlet. If you have made this far in this article, check out a list of PnB Rock's top songs, other than his breakthrough song "Selfish", that we think you should give a listen to. Top 5 PnB Rock songs to listen to apart from "Selfish" 1) Middle Child (feat XXXTentacion)

2) I'm Chosen (feat Yung Fazo)

3) I Like Girls (feat Lil Skies)

4) TTM (feat Wiz Khalifa & NGHTMRE)

5) Rose Gold (feat King Von)