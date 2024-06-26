Who Was Ray St Germain? All About Him As Renowned Métis Musician Passes Away At 83

A celebrated Métis artiste Ray St. Germain died on Tuesday following a long fight against Parkinson’s disease. In an emotional post, his wife Glory St. Germain declared the musician’s death, noting that he passed away peacefully at Deer Lodge Care Home surrounded by family and friends. He was 83 years old.

The funeral service is to be held on July 6th. Ray St. Germain was an iconic figure in Canadian music and culture, recognized for his extensive contributions as a vocalist-composer, television presenter, and author among other things. He belonged to the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame while having received the Order of Manitoba.

Who was Métis music icon Ray St. Germain?

St. Germain enjoyed a remarkable career spanning numerous decades. He had the privilege of hosting Big Sky Country, a popular national TV show that captivated audiences for thirteen years. This was just one of the many television projects he embarked on, starting from his initial role as a presenter in the late sixties.

Additionally, he took on the roles of producer and host for the Rhythms of the Métis series, which aired on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). Furthermore, he lent his voice to the beloved children's series, Tipi Tales, which aired on both the Treehouse Network and APTN, among other notable endeavors.

Ray St. Germain was born on July 29th, 1940 but his contributions were more than just music or television work alone. As a federal Liberal candidate for the Winnipeg Centre constituency, he ran in the 2006 election year. His autobiography, I Wanted To Be Elvis So What Was I Doing In Moose Jaw came out in 2005. Moreover, St.Germain helped co-found the Alberta Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Association which built up The Grand North American Old Time Fiddle Championship.

In 1968, Ray St. Germain released his self-titled album followed by Time for Livin' in 1969 and Everybody Has to Fall in Love in 1970. His career extended to the 2000s with albums like My Many Moods in 2003, 2005's Family Christmas, followed by 2007's Show Me the Way to Jerusalem and lastly, Life Ain't Hard in 2008.

Ray St. Germain had hosted over 600 TV shows across his long and illustrious career

St. Germain had been a host of more than six hundred TV shows run by CBC Television as well as the Global Television Network and APTN during his career. He also worked for NCI-FM Radio serving as an air personality/program manager for seven years. Some of his hit singles include Please Don't Hurt Me (1978), Thank You for Loving Me (1979), and Anyway You Want Me (1980).

Every Saturday morning, he hosted the Métis Hour X2 program at the Manitoba Métis Federation. Additionally, he made special appearances in person to entertain the Canadian Forces stationed abroad. He had the opportunity to entertain them in Germany, Israel, and Cyprus.

Ray St. Germain had been honored with numerous cultural accolades, including the Order of Manitoba, Aboriginal Order of Canada, the Order of Sash in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, and being featured on the Winnipeg Friendship Centre’s Aboriginal Wall of Honour. His induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in September 2010 further cemented his status as a prominent figure in both Canadian music and Métis culture.

