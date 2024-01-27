Who Was Rick Buchanan Aka 'Slick Rick’? Popular Memphis DJ Found Decapitated At Home

Trigger warning: This article contains references to gruesome details of a tragic death.

In a shocking and gruesome turn of events, the local Memphis music scene mourns the loss of Rick Buchanan, known by many as Slick Rick. Distinct from the famed rapper with the same moniker, Buchanan's life came to a tragic end when he was discovered at his home, brutally beheaded.

Horrific discovery

Rick's brother, John Buchanan, made the grim discovery on a fateful Wednesday. Walking into his brother's residence, he stumbled upon a scene that would haunt him forever. "I walked in and found him, and I just called 911," John recounted to FOX13 reporter Walter Murphy. The details he shared paint a chilling picture of the gruesome incident.

"I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse," John revealed. To add to the distressing circumstances, he noted that Rick was still holding his keys and that his pants were pulled down. The back door, ominously ajar, adds an element of suspicion that looms over the entire tragedy.

Troubled past and unanswered questions

This unfortunate incident follows a troubled chapter in Rick's life. In 2014, he survived a shooting during a robbery in Memphis. However, his brother reveals that Rick was never the same after that traumatic experience. Struggling to secure employment and withdrawing from the community, Rick's vibrant personality took a hit, turning him into somewhat of a recluse.

John and the extended family are now grappling with the aftermath, attempting to piece together the puzzle of what led to Rick's untimely demise. The circumstances surrounding his death, coupled with the disturbing details, raise myriad questions about the events that transpired in the lead-up to that tragic Wednesday incident.

Police investigation underway

While the community mourns and the family seeks answers, the Memphis Police Department remains tight-lipped, acknowledging only that they are actively investigating the case. The nature of Rick's death, described by some as an outright slaughter and butchering, leaves the community anxiously awaiting updates from the authorities.

As the investigation unfolds, the local music scene mourns the loss of a personality who once graced their stages. The circumstances surrounding Rick Buchanan's death continue to baffle, leaving a community in shock and searching for closure in the wake of this horrifying tragedy.

