Who was Rick Froberg? Five things to know about singer and Drive Like Jehu frontman who died aged 55

American singer and musician Rick Froberg has died aged 55. He was the guitarist and lead vocalist of the post-hardcore band Drive Like Jehu' and his passing was announced by his bandmate through a social media post. Here's what happened to the singer as well as five things to know about the San Diego singer whose death is being mourned by fans.

How did Rick Froberg die?

Froberg passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, due to an undiagnosed heart condition. The veteran frontman's death was announced by his bandmate and guitarist Swami John Reis. His farewell note for his friend reads, "Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision, and his ability to bring beauty into this world." Reis concluded, "I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life."

Five things to know about Rick Froberg

Birth and early life

Froberg was born on January 19, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. He was a resident of the city of Encinitas for a long time and began his career with the band Pitchfork, which he formed in 1986 with four others including Swami John Reis. The group released a studio album titled Eucalyptus and an EP titled Saturn Outhouse and disbanded in 1990. Froberg and Reis then formed the band Drive by Jehu which became a massive hit among fans.

Bands apart from Pitchfork and Drive by Jehu

Pitchfork and Drive by Jehu weren't the only bands Froberg played for. The list includes several other San Diego-based bands including Hot Snakes. which was yet another band he found with Reis. Froberg also played with the bands Last of the Juanitas, Thingy, and Obits. Years after Drive Like Jehu had disbanded, the group reunited in 2014 and played more than 30 shows around the world over two years, much to the joy and thrill of fans.

Art and other ventures

Froberg was a visual artist and illustrator who created artwork for albums and promotional requirements like merchandise designs for all his bands. The Trash Lamb Gallery in San Diego's South Park featured an exhibition of the singer's posters created for the location's underground music scene. "I've been drawing pictures since I could hold a pencil. Art, not sure. For others to decide. It does predate the guitar playing, yes," he told Nothing Major.

Personal life

Froberg's girlfriend and longtime friend Britt posted a touching message on his Instagram account. She stated the feeling of "raw shock" and "shattered heart" she was undergoing and revealed that Froberg "did not suffer a lingering end." Britt added that he went exactly how he fancied life to be: "fast, savage, and without bullshit." She talked about his "incomparable talent and intellect" and called him a force of nature with a heart of gold. Britt wants people to remember Froberg by playing his music, devouring his art, and making things in his honor.

Thoughts on the changing world

During a 2017 interview, Froberg said, "I don't have children for a reason. I never felt like the world was going to be a better place for my children. It's a bummer, but you get some of it off your chest with music, and music like this especially, and you have fun doing it. I don't want to get roped into any causes. I don't belong to any political party." Tributes from across the world poured in after the news of his death come out, as fans thanked him for his work.

