Who Was Roger Pratt? Everything to Know About Late Harry Potter Cinematographer as he Passes Away at 77
Roger Pratt, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer behind Harry Potter films, Tim Burton’s Batman, and other iconic movies, has passed away at 77. Read on to know more.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.
Roger Pratt, the acclaimed British cinematographer known for his work on Tim Burton’s Batman and two Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 77.
The British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) confirmed his death on January 3, 2025, though it was reported that he passed away in December 2024. Pratt’s death marks the loss of a pioneering figure in the world of film cinematography.
Pratt’s career spanned several decades, earning him recognition for his work on blockbuster films like Batman (1989), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).
He was also known for his collaborations with director Terry Gilliam, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Brazil (1985), and 12 Monkeys (1995). His technical expertise and creativity in cinematography helped shape the look of modern blockbuster films.
Born on February 27, 1947, in Leicester, United Kingdom, Pratt grew up as the son of a parish vicar. Although he was initially drawn to the church, watching 16mm 'fact and faith' films sparked his interest in filmmaking. He studied at the prestigious London Film School, where he began building the skills that would define his career.
In a tribute, the BSC said, “Roger was an extraordinary cinematographer, who was awarded this society’s highest honor, our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.”
His work left a lasting impact, with notable credits including Troy (2004), Chocolat (2000), and The Karate Kid (2010). Pratt was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on The End of the Affair (1999). He leaves behind a rich legacy in the world of cinema.
