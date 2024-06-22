Who Was Ryan Hadley? Ink Master Alum Passes Away At 46 After Battle With Seminoma Cancer

Ink Master star Ryan Hadley has passed away at age 46 from seminoma cancer. His family announced the tattoo artist's passing on Thursday, June 20, in an Instagram post made the following day.

“Ryan left this world last night surrounded by loved ones,” the announcement began. “While his life was cut short, in that time he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world. He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children,” the message that came with a picture of Hadley’s portrait from work further read

“He’ll be missed and always remembered. A legend forever. #rip #f— cancer,” concluded the text.

Ink Master alum Ryan Hadley's cancer battle and legacy

Hadley became a public figure after his appearance on Season 6 of the Paramount Network (formerly Spike) reality competition series Ink Master, which aired between June and October 2015. Though he was eliminated early on in the series, Hadley continued his career as a tattoo artist, marking over two decades in the industry by April, when he announced that he was taking a step back to focus on his treatment.

Thanking his clients, sponsors, friends, and family for their support during the 25 years of his life in the industry, Hadley delivered unfortunate news, saying his chemotherapy wasn't a success.

“Chemotherapy wasn't for me and now my cancer has spread to my liver and lungs. This is a non-treatable cancer in my liver and death is the outcome,” he said, noting he could be "around for another week or maybe another three months." The body art specialist was most devastated about leaving his children behind.

Ryan Hadley's GoFundMe Page

Hadley launched a GoFundMe page after his diagnosis to help with the treatment costs and daily expenses of his family since he was taking time off of work to undergo treatment. “While Ryan is going through aggressive treatment for seminoma, he's unable to work to keep his business and family afloat,” his fundraising page, which raised $4,600, reads. “Ryan owns a tattoo & art gallery in Indiana and cares for his boys, all under 12.”

Hadley’s family thanked followers for their support on June 18 via an Instagram post, announcing that they were taking donations to help pay for end-of-life expenses.