TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death and suicide.

MTV star Sarah Becker has passed away at the age of 52 by suicide, according to TMZ. Becker appeared in the fifth season of the popular reality series The Real World in 1996.

What happened to Sarah Becker?

According to TMZ, the reality TV star passed unexpectedly last week in her Illinois home, where she had moved the previous year to take care of her family. She had been preparing to return to California. Becker had been experiencing mental health issues lately in addition to caring for her sick mother and sister.

Who was Sarah Becker?

Becker referred to herself as a 19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body on The Real World: Miami. In the 13th episode of the season, she brought a puppy named Leroy back to the house, which some Real World fans may recall. Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva, and Mike Lambert were among her costars during season 5.

At the time, Becker was employed by the comic book company Wildstorm Productions (also known as WildStorm) and was a native of La Jolla, California. After learning of Becker's passing, her friend shared memories of the former reality television star.

Sarah had previously talked about her experience on The Real World in a 1997 Chicago Tribune interview. She stated: "For me, The Real World was a six-month long vacation, I knew from the get-go that it couldn’t be a stepping stone to bigger and better things." According to the interview, she revealed, she realized her time on the show wouldn't lead to her dream of owning her magazine.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

