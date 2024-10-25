Who Was Sarah Danser? All About Naked And Afraid Alum Who Tragically Died At 34 After Car Crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Sarah Danser, known for appearing in Discovery’s Naked and Afraid in 2017, has died after a car accident that happened on Sunday. The 34-year-old reality television star was riding with a 59-year-old friend on a Sunday night in the Kahala suburb of Honolulu.

A vehicle collision took place after the driver, as reported by Hawaii News Now, lost control and hit a parked vehicle. Officials indicated that speed was a factor leading up to the crash but drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident. Danser was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, while her friend and one of the two people inside the parked car were both severely injured.

Danser had spent the last 12 years living in Hawaii. Having grown up in Colorado, Danser took on Hawaii's way of life and called herself in social networks a captain of a boat, a scuba diver, a survivalist, and a ‘pirate’ of sorts. She put her talents to the test in shows like Naked and Afraid and the spin-off series Naked and Afraid XL.

In the Discovery reality show, which first aired in 2013, participants withstand extreme conditions with limited resources. The official description of the show reads, "Several pairs of total strangers have to survive the extreme environment and dangerous wildlife of the wilderness, naked and afraid."

Most recently, in 2023, Danser was featured on the CW’s Fight to Survive, a survival show where competitors try to last 25 days on a remote tropical island, countering brutal conditions, as per IMDb.

Danser was not only a fierce survivalist on the reality shows but she had also battled breast cancer during her lifetime. Melissa Lauren, who was Danser’s Naked and Afraid co-star, expressed her sorrow on Facebook about the deceased.

Lauren wrote, "She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted. Rest easy, Sarah; I know you are out there exploring somewhere."

Danser was also an employee at Island Divers Hawaii, who paid a tribute to their late captain on Facebook, posting a picture of her smiling. The company wrote, "Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."

Honolulu police reported that a 59-year-old man was driving eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and bashed into a parked car. Sarah Danser, who was sitting in the said car, was brought to the hospital in serious condition and died on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

