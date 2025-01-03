Who Was Selena Gomez’s First Crush? Find Out As Actress-Singer Reveals She ‘Probably Had Too Many’

Selena Gomez is happily engaged to Benny Blanco. Opening up about some of her first crushes in the industry, the actress-singer candidly spoke about her likings. In conversation with W Magazine, the Only Murders in the Building star claimed that she first crushed hard on Jesse McCartney soon after Beautiful Soul came out. Amidst sharing the name, the actress revealed that she “probably had too many crushes” in her teenage days.

Speaking to the media portal, the Love On singer went on to reveal that she even liked Chad Michael Murray in One Tree Hill. Moreover, Gomez confessed that her first ever kiss also happened on TV.

Elaborating on the statements, the Monte Carlo star shared, “I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians.” She added, “I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse.”

The actress continued, “It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared.”

Meanwhile, in the present times, Gomez, who is engaged to the music producer, is having the best time with Blanco. The duo took to their Instagram to share a lovely picture together as they extended greetings of the new year to their fans.

Moreover, the musician announced her engagement with Blanco in December by flaunting the broadest smile and the huge ring.

On the other hand, Gomez has also had a fruitful year professionally. The actress-singer received multiple nominations for her role in Emilia Perez. In May, during the Cannes Film Festival, the Disney alum, alongside the cast members of her movie, received the Best Actress award.

Opening up about her experience working on the film, Gomez said, “None of us had actually seen the movie until Cannes. We were all kind of sinking into our seats, not really sure what was going to happen. The reception after was really beautiful. I was so happy for Karla and for [director Jacques Audiard]. It felt like we were seen and deeply appreciated.”

Emilia Perez is available to stream on Prime Video.

