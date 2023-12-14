Who was Shannen Doherty married to before Kurt Iswarienko? Exploring her two marriages, reasons for separation, and more
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko were married for 11 years before the actress initiated divorce proceedings in April, 2023. Leslie Sloane, Shannen's representative, stated at that time, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," explaining that she felt compelled to take this step as she perceived no other viable option. It's worth noting that Kurt Iswarienko wasn't Shannen's sole spouse; she has been married not once, not twice, but three times, although her initial two marriages were relatively short-lived.
Shannen Doherty’s ex-husbands, reasons for separation, and more
Shannen Doherty's marital history is marked by not one, not two, but three marriages, with the first two being relatively short-lived. Her initial union was with Ashley Hamilton, son of George Hamilton, in 1994, but they parted ways just five months later. The actress then entered into matrimony with poker player Rick Salomon, only for their marriage to be annulled after nine months.
Subsequently, she tied the knot with Kurt Iswarienko in 2011. Despite their eventual separation, Iswarienko, who is quite well known in Hollywood as a photographer and is part of the electrical department of many films, brought a different dynamic to their relationship.
The connection between Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko began in 2008. Notably, Iswarienko, who contributed his skills to projects like Pirates of the Caribbean, Clockstoppers, and The Pandora Project, was initially married to another actor, Taryn Band, during their first encounter.
More about Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko
After parting ways with Band, the photographer entered into a relationship with Doherty, marking her lengthiest romantic involvement spanning 11 years. The initiation of their public union was documented on the short-lived reality TV series Shannen Says in 2012. Despite the notorious reality TV curse, Kurt Iswarienko and Shannen Doherty not only navigated through it but also faced a more significant challenge when the '90s TV icon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.
The recurrence of Doherty's cancer in 2019 prompted her to assert her resilience, declaring to Elle the following year that she was not ready to yield to adversity. Surprisingly, instead of straining their marriage, the experience deepened their connection. Doherty emphasized to People that cancer served to strengthen their bond, fostering a profound appreciation for each other.
In a 2010 People interview, the TV star expressed her determination to make her marriage endure, especially in light of her past tumultuous experiences. However, the narrative took an unexpected turn in April 2023. Amid Shannen Doherty's ongoing battle with Stage 4 breast cancer, TMZ reported that she had filed for divorce from her husband of over a decade, Kurt Iswarienko. The separation had occurred months prior, with "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason for the dissolution.
