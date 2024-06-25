Who Was Shifty Shellshock? Rock Band Crazy Town Frontman And Darkside Singer Passes Away At 49

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the rock band Crazy Town, passed away at 49. On Monday, June 24, the news was announced on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website. But there have been no mentions of the cause of death. His band was most known for their chart-topping single Butterfly, released in 2001.

Who was Shifty Shellshock?

Born Seth Binzer, Shellshock co-founded the band with Bret Mazur in 1992. The initial name was Brimstone Sluggers, but by 1999, it was changed to Crazy Town. New members were added, including Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr. (aka JBJ), Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM), and Antonio Lorenzo “Trouble” Valli.

After the band was formed, they released their debut album, The Gift of Game, in 1999 and went on a tour that year.

Shellshock’s music career

The single Butterfly from their debut album became a record-breaking smash and landed at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts that year. The signature chorus Come, My Lady became an anthem at the time and was played in the opening sequence of Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton's movie Something’s Gotta Give.

Their second album, Darkhorse, released in 2002, didn’t get the same popularity as the first one, and they broke up soon after. However, they reformed and released their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015.

In 2017, co-founder Mazur left the band, and Shellshock changed its name to Crazy Town X. After his tragic death, this band will remain one of his greatest legacies.