Who Was Spencer Milligan? All About Land Of The Lost Star As He Passes Away At 86

Spencer Milligan, the star of the Saturday morning children's show Land of the Lost (1974–1977), who played the widowed father Rick Marshall, has passed away. He was 86. His family has announced that he died at his Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, home on April 18, 2024.

Huehns Funeral Home stated in his obituary, "Spencer James Milligan has taken his final bow and exit. Spencer passed away on April 18th, 2024." It did not specify the cause of his demise.

Looking back at Spencer Milligan's illustrious career

Milligan was born on September 10, 1937, in Oak Park, Illinois, where he did some local theatre in the 1960s before joining the army. In 1973, he made his film debut with a small role in Woody Allen’s Sleeper alongside Diane Keaton. The next year saw him appear in The Man from Clover Grove (1974).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he became famous when his image was put on merchandise related to Land of the Lost like lunch boxes, toys, and coloring books. Later, Milligan became a renowned producer, writer, director, and actor. He appeared as Will Marshall’s father, who was braver than all other fathers, during the first two seasons of NBC’s Land of the Lost. In the show, Kathy Coleman played Holly Marshall, and Wesley Eure acted as their son. The show used live-action as well as stop-motion animation for the dinosaurs back then.

Advertisement

The show then achieved cult status, which inspired its revival in the 1990s, starring Timothy Bottoms. Later on, a feature film starring Will Ferrell was made in 2009, in which he took on the role of Dr. Rick Marshall.

Spencer Milligan's presence on TV is noteworthy

Milligan also acted on television for the next ten years and also appeared as a guest star in well-known series such as Alice, Gunsmoke, Vegas, Baretta, The Bionic Woman, McCloud, Father Murphy, The Dukes of Hazzard, Quincy ME, General Hospital, The New Mike Hammer, and many more.

Land of the Lost made Spencer a household name, especially with the merchandise galore. However, he quit because of unfair payment for the endorsements. In an interview with the Associated Press circa 2009, he explained, "We had a difference of opinion; let’s put it this way. I thought it was only fair that everyone should get their fair share.” His beloved character was then replaced by Ron Harper.

Advertisement

Spencer Milligan is survived by his wife, Kerry Milligan, and three godchildren: Andee Solis, Hilary Williams, and Spencer Williams.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jamie Kellner? All About Him As Legendary TV Executive Behind WB And Fox Passes Away At 77