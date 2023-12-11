Who was Stan Rogow? Exploring the career and life of the Lizzie McGuire producer amid his passing at 75

Emmy-Nominated Stan Rogow, known for producing Lizzie McGuire and Fame left the work in shock as he died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was a veteran writer, producer, and music manager, who even earned three Emmy nominations over his long career, one for the NBC series , Fame in 1982 and later in 2003 and 2004 for Disney Channel’s, Lizzie McGuire.

Early Career of Stan Rogow

The Brooklyn native started as a producer on the pilot of the acclaimed NBC series Fame. Stan Rogow also shared an Emmy nomination for the 1982 drama series with William Blinn and two others. Later, he worked as an executive producer on the 2004-06 Discovery Kids sitcom Darcy’s Wild Life, starring Sara Paxton.

For the same network, he co-created another show, the 2005-07 adventure series Flight 29 Down, featuring Corbin Bleu. His later two Emmy nominations came for children’s programs in 2003 and 2004 for producing both seasons (2001-04) of Lizzie McGuire. The movie of the same name, released in 2003, also grossed around 56 million at the worldwide box office.

Early life of Stan Rogow

At the age of 5, Stan Rogow was signed by Paramount Pictures because he could sing and dance. “But I would have had to move to L.A., and my parents weren’t interested. The president of Paramount at the time told me, ‘Son if show business is in your blood, don’t worry about it. It will always be there,’” he said in Ford’s book.

Later, he went on to graduate from Boston University School of Law and worked as a lawyer in Boston’s rough-and-tumble Roxbury district. The career started before serving as an executive in charge of production on the 1980 Emmy-winning CBS telefilm Playing for Time, starring the controversial Vanessa Redgrave as a member of the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz.

