Who Was Stanley R. Jaffe? Exploring Life and Career of Kramer Vs. Kramer Producer Following His Death at 84

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Stanley R. Jaffe, the producer of the popular show Kramer vs. Kramer, passes away at the age of 84. The cause of death is not yet revealed. Jaffe majorly served in the top position at the studios and is known to fund notable titles throughout his career.

The producer also bagged an Oscar award for his former project, which was released in 1980.

Jaffe was the son of Columbia Pictures’ executive, Leo Jaffe, and came onboard for titles like Fatal Attraction, Goodbye Coloumbus, Taps, Racing with the Moon, and Black Rain, among others.

Jaffe partnered with Sherry Lansing for Fatal Attraction and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for the same.

Jaffe was born in New York and initially worked at the Seven Arts Associates. Later, the producer joined CBS and produced the most audacious project of the time, Goodbye Columbus, for Paramount.

Before heading out to work as an independent producer, Jaffe served as an executive VP and a chief operations officer at the studios.

Stanley also produced The Bad Bear and The Bad Company with his own production company, Jaffilms. The late producer collaborated with Lansing for a few years before rejoining Paramount Pictures as the chairman.

Stanley R. Jaffe is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and two siblings.