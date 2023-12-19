Who was Steve Halliwell? Exploring his life, career, and more as the Soap Opera actor passes away at 77

The famous ITV soap opera Emmerdale, which started broadcasting in 1972 and is ongoing to this day just lost a valuable member of the cast. On the 15th of December, Steve Halliwell (born, Stephen Harold Halliwell), the actor who played the role of the respected and beloved patriarch of the main family since 1994 in the series, passed away.

How did Steve Halliwell Die?

The exact reason behind the actor’s death is still unknown, most possibly to protect some health details and keep them confidential. According to his family, Halliwell was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed away peacefully. And though the media knows nothing about the reason behind his passing, he underwent heart surgery in 2018 and took a break from Emmerdale during that time.

In his family’s statement, it was mentioned that like the beloved father and grandfather that he was, Halliwell was making everyone around him laugh even on his deathbed. “Family was everything to him.” They also mentioned.

Many of his co-stars from Emmerdale paid their tribute to the man online, mourning the loss of not only a great co-worker but also a close friend they all loved. The actor Lisa Riley who played the character of Mandy Dingle paid her tribute saying how much she loves the late actor and thanking him for all the good times they had together. Danny Miller, who played Andy Dingle also said his heartfelt goodbye in an Instagram post. Friends, family, and co-stars of Halliwell are all devastated by his death. He was 77 years old at the time of passing and fans have been mourning the loss of this immense talent.

Steve Halliwell’s career and personal life

Even though Halliwell had acted in many television dramas including Crown Court, Cracker, Coronation Street and Threat, he was brought into the limelight for playing the tight-fisted but warm-hearted Dingle family patriarch in Emmerdale. He first appeared in the show as Zak Dingle in 1994. Known for his trademark attire and his great personality, Zak Dingle won the hearts of millions of Emmerdale fans throughout the years.

Halliwell only took a break from the show twice. Once in 2003 to deal with some personal problems, which he later revealed was to stay at a rehabilitation center for his alcohol problems. The second one was in 2018 when the actor took to undergo heart surgery. After 27 years of being on the show, Halliwell finally retired from Emmerdale in 2021 but kept in touch with his friends from the show till his death.

Steve Halliwell left behind his beloved wife Valerie Kirkby and their three children and their families. His first wife was childhood sweetheart Susas Woods whom he married in 1972 but the two got divorced later. He married Kirkby in 1984 and the two of them were together till he passed away. The two of them had three children together, including daughter Charlotte Halliwell who was born in 1984.

The family suffered a great loss after losing an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. But they are taking solace in the fact that he is at peace now and is not suffering anymore.

